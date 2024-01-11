India Political Updates: 'Big shock to those who run parties through dynasty politics,' says CM Shinde after 'real Sena' verdict
Hello readers! Track the latest political developments from all across India, with DH. Eknath Shinde takes a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker ruled that Shinde faction of the party is the 'real' one. Amis seat sharing dispute, Mamata Banerjee has asserted that TMC will stay with I.N.D.I.A. BJP party prez, J P Nadda has directed BJP state units to organise Ayodhya visits after Ram Temple consecration.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 02:32 IST
02:2911 Jan 2024
Mamata asserts on staying with I.N.D.I.A amid seat sharing dispute
23:5510 Jan 2024
23:5510 Jan 2024
Mamata asserts on staying with I.N.D.I.A amid seat sharing dispute
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted on Wednesday that her party will continue to be a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the fight against the BJP, days after fissures emerged in the alliance due to a seat-sharing disagreement between the party and the Congress in West Bengal.
Nadda directs BJP state units to organise Ayodhya visits after Ram Temple consecration
Sources said that the leaders discussed the party’s plans for the inauguration day, and about the campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections which will follow the temple’s inauguration.
Govt completely constitutional: Fadnavis after Speaker's 'real Sena' verdict
BJP’s stalwart and troubleshooter Devendra Fadnavis - who has stitched a BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the last two years - said the dispensation was 'completely constitutional' and claimed all legal procedures were followed in government formation.
