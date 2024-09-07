Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Updates | 'God punished Vinesh for cheating,' says Brij Bhushan after wrestler enters Haryana poll fray

Hello readers! Less than a fortnight ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the party manifesto reiterating its stance that "Article 370 is part of history and will never come back." Meanwhile, in another poll-bound state Haryana, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia entered the political ring and joined Congress. The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates from all across the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 03:40 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:0707 Sep 2024

God punished Vinesh for cheating: ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

08:2407 Sep 2024

'Clear now that Congress was involved,' says ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on wrestlers entering poll fray

09:0707 Sep 2024

God punished Vinesh for cheating: ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Former WFI chied Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made a series of allegations against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who joined Congress on Friday.

"Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?... You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same," he told ANI.

08:2407 Sep 2024

'Clear now that Congress was involved,' says ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on wrestlers entering poll fray

A day after Congress announced that Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will contest the Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency, former WFI chied Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that it is clear now that Congress was involved in the "conspiracy" to ouster him from the federation.

Source: PTI

08:2407 Sep 2024

Article 370 now history, will never come back: Amit Shah at BJP manifesto launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday declared that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is part of history and will never come back.

He announced that the BJP will release a white paper on the 40,000 killings in the Union Territory since 1990 and will hold those responsible accountable. “Article 370 is part of history and will never return,” Shah asserted during the release of the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Read more

08:2407 Sep 2024

Haryana Assembly Polls: 'Tears and tantrums' haunt BJP as it faces ire of disgruntled netas over denied tickets

Several BJP leaders in Haryana have expressed their displeasure at not being given tickets. From breaking down on live TV to resigning, from burning the “BJP” effigy to even not acknowledging the presence of the chief minister — netas have shown their anger in various ways in the last few days.

Read more

08:2407 Sep 2024

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress fields Bhupinder Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Vinesh Phogat from Julana

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Read more

Published 07 September 2024, 03:20 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiVINESH PHOGATShiv SenaPDPNCJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us