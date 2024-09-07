India Politics Updates | 'God punished Vinesh for cheating,' says Brij Bhushan after wrestler enters Haryana poll fray

Former WFI chied Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made a series of allegations against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who joined Congress on Friday.

"Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?... You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same," he told ANI.