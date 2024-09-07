India Politics Updates | 'God punished Vinesh for cheating,' says Brij Bhushan after wrestler enters Haryana poll fray

Former WFI chied Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made a series of allegations against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who joined Congress on Friday.
"Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?... You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same," he told ANI.
A day after Congress announced that Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will contest the Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency, former WFI chied Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that it is clear now that Congress was involved in the "conspiracy" to ouster him from the federation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday declared that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is part of history and will never come back.
He announced that the BJP will release a white paper on the 40,000 killings in the Union Territory since 1990 and will hold those responsible accountable. “Article 370 is part of history and will never return,” Shah asserted during the release of the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Several BJP leaders in Haryana have expressed their displeasure at not being given tickets. From breaking down on live TV to resigning, from burning the “BJP” effigy to even not acknowledging the presence of the chief minister — netas have shown their anger in various ways in the last few days.
The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.