India pushes to maintain military presence in the Maldives

India is pressing to keep its troops and military equipment in the Maldives, a strategically important island nation, according to senior officials in New Delhi.

The two countries have set up a committee to discuss India’s deployment in the archipelago, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

A Sunday press release from the Maldivian president’s office said an agreement has already been reached to remove around 70 Indian troops. President Mohamed Muizzu, who was elected in September, heads a party that’s perceived to be close to Beijing and has welcomed Chinese investment.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.