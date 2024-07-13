India reaffirms 'historic', 'unwavering' commitment to peaceful resolution of Palestine question

United Nations: India has reaffirmed its historic and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the vexed Palestine question, supporting a negotiated "two-state solution" leading to the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state" of Palestine at peace with Israel.

Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra made the statement on Friday at a conference of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within (a) secure and recognised border, side by side at peace with Israel,” Ravindra said.