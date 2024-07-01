India records 11% below normal rainfall in June, says IMD

Mumbai: India received 11 per cent less rainfall than normal in June as all regions except the south received below-average rains after the monsoon lost momentum in mid-June, weather department data showed on Monday.
The central, north-western and north-eastern regions received 14 per cent, 33 per cent, and 13 per cent below average rainfall, respectively, in June, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
The southern region received 14 per cent above average rainfall, it showed.
