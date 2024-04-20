India records lowest overall water storage in reservoirs in a decade; South worst hit

According to the latest data released by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the overall water storage in major reservoirs and river basins across India has dipped significantly below the average recorded over the past decade. As of April 18, 2024, the CWC's weekly update paints a troubling picture, indicating that except for central and eastern India, all other regions—northern, western, and southern—are witnessing water levels lower than the ten-year average for the corresponding period.

The report highlights a stark decrease in live storage, with only 31 percent of the total live storage capacity of 150 monitored reservoirs, amounting to 56.085 billion cubic meters (BCM). This figure is notably lower than the 33 percent recorded last week and a considerable drop from 67.57 BCM during the same period last year.

Southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are particularly vulnerable, collectively accounting for a mere 9.31 BCM of live storage, nearly half of last year's levels. Similarly, the situation in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and northern states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan reflects significant declines in live storage compared to previous years.