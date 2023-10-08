India’s global role: Bridge, broker, balancer

In India, too, many have worried in the wake of the Nijjar episode as to how India’s relations with the world might evolve here on. Throughout its G-20 presidency, India had sought to give a completely different account of itself, a more ‘Nehruvian’ one, so to speak. Indeed, even before that, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought on pressure to align India more closely with the West, the Modi government, after years of trying to “overcome the hesitations of history” with the US, moved right back to “non-alignment” – now improvised to “multi-alignment”. Throughout the G-20 presidency, India spoke the language of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’. Modi’s theme for the G-20 was ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ (closely tracking Nehru’s ‘One World’ for the Asian Relations Conference, 1947); India sought to be the ‘Voice of the Global South’ (not different from the Nehruvian idea of India’s global role). Has the Modi government suddenly thrown it all to the winds? Has India decisively moved out of ‘idealist’ Nehru’s shadow and taken on ‘realist’ Modi’s garb?