India says it is ready to share digital technologies for free with Global South

"We believe that the world is one family and we must share, whatever we have, with the world. It was not a mere slogan for the G-20 summit,” he said, adding, “We have followed this philosophy in the past and will follow it in the future.”

He gave examples of India’s exemplary efforts during Covid-19 in helping more than 150 countries with vaccines, medicines and medical equipment “while some countries hoarded vaccines and chose to vaccinate their own population first”.

"India and South Africa together went to the WTO asking for a TRIPS waiver so that the vaccine could be manufactured and distributed in all countries,” the diplomat said.