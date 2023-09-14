India seeks probe after video shows US cop laughing over death of Andhra student

He noted that Solan "lamented" the young woman's death during the two officers' initial conversation, adding that it was unfortunate that her death would turn into lawyers arguing "the value of human life.''

"I responded with something like: 'She's 26 years old. What value is there? Who cares?' I intended the comment as a mockery of lawyers," Auderer was quoted as saying.

"I was imitating what a lawyer tasked with negotiating the case would be saying and being sarcastic to express that they shouldn't be coming up with crazy arguments to minimise the payment," he added.