India should be alert about proximity of Maldives to China: Shashi Tharoor

Commenting on his views on the Maldives-India diplomatic row after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep islands, Tharoor said, "we have to watch very carefully the increasing proximity of the Maldives government to the Chinese."

"There is no doubt about the fact that China has been attempting to expand its influence throughout our periphery. They have been increasingly influential in everyone of our neighbouring countries, everyone, without exception," Tharoor, who had served as the Minister of State for External Affairs, said.