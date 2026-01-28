Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, South Asia will need nearly 3,300 new airplanes by 2044

In the cargo market, high-tech manufacturing growth in India and the increasing role of e-commerce will boost the need for more freighter airplanes.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationairplane

Follow us on :

Follow Us