India successfully flight tests VSHORADS missile

New Delhi: India has conducted two successful flight tests of a very short-range air defence missile off the coast of Odisha.

The tests were carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles on February 28 and 29 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha from integrated test range, Chandipur," the defence ministry said.

It said the tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. "During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives," the ministry said.