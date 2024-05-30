India supporting 65 community projects in Maldives worth $23 million; both sides review progress

The Memorandum of Understanding for this Indian Grant Assistance on implementation of these High Impact Community Development Projects through local institutions was initially signed between India and Maldives on March 17, 2019, it said, adding, "At the time, the MoU outlined a grant totalling $5.5 million (MVR 85 million)". In 2021, this MoU was renewed, increasing the grant to ($10 million) MVR 155 million; in January 2023, yet another MoU for grant assistance was signed, this time with a $6.5 million (MVR 100 million) increment, bringing the HICDPs grant from India to Maldives to a total of $16.5 million (MVR 255 million).