India to become third largest economy in two years: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Asserting that India's rise is unstoppable, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the country will become the third largest economy in the world in two years.

Addressing on the occasion of the 10th National Handloom Day, he expressed confidence that the optimal utilisation will take place to promote handlooms, the need of the hour, the need of the country, and the need of the planet, if we think in terms of climate change.

The "Be Vocal for Local" clarion call given by the Prime Minister has economic freedom at this core, with handloom products being one of its key elements, said the Vice President.