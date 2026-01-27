<p>New Delhi: India will get an "unprecedented" market access at concessional duties for over 99 per cent of its exports by value in the European Union (EU) market, providing a boost to domestic labour-intensive sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Piyush%20Goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=FTA">FTA</a>).</p>.<p>"India and the EU, under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, European Commission President @VonderLeyen and European Council President @AntonioCostapm have inked the 'Mother of all Trade Deals'," he said in a social media post.</p>.India-EU 'mother of all deals' signed | From European cars to aircraft and pasta: How the tariff will change.<p>Goyal said that the pact is a strategic breakthrough in the country's global trade engagement, unlocking vast opportunities in the $20 trillion EU market for 1.4 billion people.</p>.<p>"It is a deal that gives unprecedented market access for over 99 per cent of our exports by value, providing a massive impetus to our labour-intensive sectors and bolstering Make In India," the minister said.</p>.<p>This partnership, he said, was forged between the fourth and the second-largest economies, accounting for one-third of global trade.</p>.Explained: FTA with EU to help boost India's exports to 27-nation bloc.<p>It will create huge trade and investment opportunities for Indian businesses and benefit MSMEs, women, youth, artisans, workers, students, skilled professionals, fisherfolk, farmers, and exporters.</p>.<p>"With care being taken to shield sensitive sectors, rural livelihoods have also been secured while opening up potential to scale in the high-value EU market," he said, adding, "a big win has been secured in the services sector with a future-ready mobility framework that will help expand global opportunities for our skilled Indian professionals".</p>.<p>He added that this deal is a "gateway to the future" as it would enable India to create high-value jobs, drive innovation, and firmly cement its position as a globally competitive hub for talent and sustainable economic growth. </p>