India to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia for Nipah treatment: ICMR DG

On why cases keep surfacing in Kerala, Bahl said, 'We do not know. In 2018, we found the outbreak in Kerala was related to bats. We are not sure how the infection passed from bats to humans. The link couldn't be established. Again we are trying to find out this time. It always happens in the rainy season.'

Globally monoclonal antibody have been given to 14 patients infected with Nipah virus outside India and all of them have survived.