India to see warmer start to summer this year: IMD

New Delhi: India is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).