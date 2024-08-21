India to spend Rs 2,517 crore to mitigate floods, conserve water in big cities

The federal government spending, the first flood control measure focused on water bodies, was approved recently and will also incorporate early-warning systems, said Krishna S Vatsa, one of the three members of the National Disaster Management Authority.

"It could become one of the most significant approaches to flood mitigation in the cities," Vatsa said in an interview.

"While the importance of storm water drainage in reducing the runoff cannot be overlooked, they also need to be supplemented by some of the nature-based solutions such as increasing the capacity of rivers and lakes to carry rain water."

He said of the Rs 2,501 crore ($298 million), Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata would each receive Rs 500 crore, while Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune will get Rs 250 crore each. No allotment was made for the capital Delhi, since the cities were chosen based on the frequency of floods and an assessment of resulting losses there, Vatsa said.

However, he warned that longer-term measures were also needed, especially since the country was witnessing huge volumes of rain in a short span of time.