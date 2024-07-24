India, UK launch new tech security initiative, IISC Bengaluru to collaborate with universities in Manchester & Cambridge

New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom on Wednesday launched a bilateral technology security initiative, as the two nations vowed to continue negotiations for a “mutually beneficial” Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in their first high-level engagements after having respective parliamentary elections.

The new Technology Security Initiative will include developing collaboration between the Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering at the Indian Institute for Science in Bengaluru and two institutions in the UK – the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and the Graphene Centre at the University of Cambridge.

The collaboration will focus on advanced two-dimensional and atomically thin materials and nanotechnology and will include joint research ventures, facilitating exchanges of students and between the start-ups, as well as opening up access to respective world-leading laboratories and prototyping facilities, according to a joint document released in New Delhi and London on Wednesday.