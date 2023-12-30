India, UK likely to ink FTA by January-end: Sources

India and the UK both are exporters of legal services. As part of the deal, the UK has been pitching for access to legal services in India. The Bar Council of India (BCI) does not allow foreign lawyers or law firms to appear in any court, tribunal or board in the country. However, the BCI earlier this year came out with new guidelines to allow foreign lawyers limited entry. As per the new guidelines, foreign lawyers are allowed to appear for their clients in international commercial arbitration on a reciprocal basis.