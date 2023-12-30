India, UK likely to ink FTA by January-end: Sources

New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom (UK) are likely to sign their free trade agreement (FTA) by end-January as the two countries have almost resolved the differences on trade of goods, while an understanding is likely to be reached on some sticky issues like legal services and movement of professionals, official sources said.
The two countries are scheduled to hold the 14th round of negotiations in January, when a team from the UK visits New Delhi. The official-level engagements will start in early January and Indian commerce ministry officials may also visit the UK to finalise the deal.
“Time is running out. I hope that it will be signed in January. If it is not done in January or early February, then it is unlikely to be signed before the Lok Sabha elections,” a senior government official said.
The thirteenth round of negotiations were held in person and virtual mode between September 15 and December 15. In-person talks were held in New Delhi as well as London. Similar approach is likely to be adopted for the 14th round of negotiation.
According to the official, who requested not be named, a broad understanding has been reached on issues like providing greater market access for goods like automobiles, whisky, textiles and leather.
Migration, movement of professionals and legal services remained some of the sticky issues in the services sector that need to be resolved.
India and the UK both are exporters of legal services. As part of the deal, the UK has been pitching for access to legal services in India. The Bar Council of India (BCI) does not allow foreign lawyers or law firms to appear in any court, tribunal or board in the country. However, the BCI earlier this year came out with new guidelines to allow foreign lawyers limited entry. As per the new guidelines, foreign lawyers are allowed to appear for their clients in international commercial arbitration on a reciprocal basis.
On tariff cuts, the sources said while tariffs on some products would be lowered with implementation of the deal, there is likely to be a timeline for cutting tariffs in other sectors. This means the two countries will agree to cut taxes on selected line items with immediate effect and lower duties on other items in phases. This will provide negotiators flexibility to conclude the deal.