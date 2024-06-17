India, US working for training ISRO astronauts at NASA's Johnson Space Center

New Delhi: India and the US on Monday said they concluded the Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation to deepen interoperability in space and are working toward commencing advanced training for ISRO astronauts at the NASA Johnson Space Center.

A fact-sheet issued by the US and India after the iCET Dialogue between US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the two sides are also exploring opportunities to participate in the Lunar Gateway Programme.

The Lunar Gateway Programme aims to build a space station around the moon as part of the collaborative Artemis programme spearheaded by US.