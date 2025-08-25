Menu
India will buy oil where it gets 'best deal': Indian envoy to Russia

In an interview with Russia's state-run TASS news agency published Sunday, Kumar said that New Delhi's priority is ensuring energy security of the country's 1.4 billion people.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 18:42 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 18:42 IST
