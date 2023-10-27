Will fight legally to bring back 8 nationals from Qatar: BJP

“I think the government of India will place its stand, and we will definitely succeed in bringing them back from there,” Alok added.

Family members of one of the eight former Indian Navy men sentenced in Qatar, based in Visakhapatnam, approached GVL Narasimha Rao who spoke to EAM and the Indian Ambassador to Qatar.

Rao, who is also a Member of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs, said that India will provide all necessary support to them.

Rao told reporters that only a two-line order is available now and the full judgement will be up only by Sunday. “The judgment can then be appealed against in the ‘Court of Appeal’ within 15 days. After the judgment by the Court of Appeal, there is the highest ‘Court of Cassation’ in Qatar,” he said.

Eight former Indian navy officers working with a firm were given the death sentence by a court in Qatar. India described the verdict as “deeply shocking” and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

“We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” the MEA said on Thursday in a statement.