'India will witness massive infrastructure transformation'

The nation’s growth is going to be propelled because of infrastructure and we have set the goals and are on the path. There will be a massive transformation. We are now making ropeways and cable cars, and running public transport on electricity. Efforts are underway to introduce electric buses in more cities. There would be more metro trains. We would also see the advent of hyper-loop technology in India. Travelling would be environment-friendly, sustainable, easier and less time-consuming.