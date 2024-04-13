'India will witness massive infrastructure transformation'

Building infrastructure is not as just an end in itself but a driver to deliver the outcomes that we want as a society, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari tells DH’s Mrityunjay Bose in a brief interaction. Known for his no-nonsense attitude and the art of getting things done, Gadkari has earned the sobriquet 'Highway Man of India'. Taking time out of the hectic schedule of campaigning in Nagpur, where he is attempting a hat-trick win, 66-year-old Gadkari shares his views on infrastructure development.
The Modi-led NDA government has extensively focussed on infrastructure development with you at the helm of affairs. How would the infrastructure look when India celebrates 100 years of Independence?
The nation’s growth is going to be propelled because of infrastructure and we have set the goals and are on the path. There will be a massive transformation. We are now making ropeways and cable cars, and running public transport on electricity. Efforts are underway to introduce electric buses in more cities. There would be more metro trains. We would also see the advent of hyper-loop technology in India. Travelling would be environment-friendly, sustainable, easier and less time-consuming.
Nagpur, the city you represent in Parliament, is the geographical centre of India. How is Nagpur transforming?
In the last 10 years, projects to the tune of more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been executed, sanctioned and planned. You will see it (Nagpur) becoming one of the best cities in the world.
What is the kind of investment that the infrastructure would witness?
It's going to be huge. Several mega projects that will come up. The latest technologies that are available in the United States and Europe will be in India as well. Our transport will be fast and comfortable.
What are you telling your voters in Nagpur?
We are very confident of victory. I am requesting voters to elect me by a margin of five lakh votes. What I am today is because of the people of Nagpur. The credit for the development of Nagpur goes to the people of Nagpur.
