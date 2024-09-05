Indian airports may see major security overhaul if review panel's recommendations get implemented

The manner in which airport security is handled is all set to be overhauled, according to a report in The Times of India.

It is reported that the security will become less conspicuous and more high-tech and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel would no longer have to match photo ID cards and ticket details at the entry of the terminals leaving them with more time to concentrate on other aspects of airport security.

The report adds that the eight-hour shifts could be reduced to ensure all personnel are fully alert during the entire duration of their shifts.

The report further adds that according to sources in the government, the Union home ministry had some time back set up a committee under recently retired IPS officer M A Ganapathy, an expert in aviation security, to study the existing security arrangements. The sources added that now the study is complete and the report submitted. If the recommendations of the committee are accepted it will lead to less visible but more efficient security at Indian airports.