Indian airports may see major security overhaul if review panel's recommendations get implemented

The manner in which airport security is handled is all set to be overhauled, according to a report in The Times of India.
It is reported that the security will become less conspicuous and more high-tech and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel would no longer have to match photo ID cards and ticket details at the entry of the terminals leaving them with more time to concentrate on other aspects of airport security.
The report adds that the eight-hour shifts could be reduced to ensure all personnel are fully alert during the entire duration of their shifts.
The report further adds that according to sources in the government, the Union home ministry had some time back set up a committee under recently retired IPS officer M A Ganapathy, an expert in aviation security, to study the existing security arrangements. The sources added that now the study is complete and the report submitted. If the recommendations of the committee are accepted it will lead to less visible but more efficient security at Indian airports.
Currently uniformed personnel in large numbers remain present at the terminals. The report states that the panel wants a mix of uniformed and plain clothed personnel as that would help reduce the anxiety among the general public and enhance security at the same time.
The panel is also reportedly not in favour of the long shift hours of the security personnel as that may reduce the effectiveness of those deployed. It has suggested reducing the work hours of the personnel who are typically the first responders in case of a crisis and has to stay put till further support arrives.
Further, the panel has recommended setting up of a dedicated airport security group for all Indian airports comprising of personnel from both CISF and the state police forces. It also urges to maintain a good work-life balance for these personnel as well as yearly skill check and taking off duty those who fail to pass the test.
The report will be implemented after consultation with the various stakeholders, the publication noted.
