Indian cancer genome data to be made available to researchers worldwide for better treatment options

“Cancer is a complex disease that occurs due to genetic abnormalities. But the nature of such abnormalities differ among various population groups. We need to understand what mutations are causing cancer in the Indian population,” said Shekhar Mande, former director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The ICGA scientists take cancer cells from Indian patients, carry out the genetic analysis and make the data available through the portal. It includes DNA, RNA and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes.

“We aim to make the data available in the portal within three weeks of collecting the sample in a hospital. The data will help understand the molecular signature of cancer in the Indian population better,” Dhup said.

Once the 500 breast cancer data set is complete, the ICGA may look at collecting lung cancer data.

Precautions have been taken to ensure that the data is not misused. The samples are collected with patient consent and approval from the institute’s ethics board. The data will be shared only after the approval by a scientific panel.

The initiative is in the line of the US National Institutes of Health’s The Cancer Genome Atlas programme that began 15 years ago. The data collected and shared under the TCGA scheme helped global cancer research tremendously.

"Understanding the genome of cancer patients will improve the treatment of Indians not only in India but also worldwide. We encourage others with similar data to actively contribute to ICGA, so this initiative can grow even faster and drive greater breakthroughs," JC Zenklusen, TCGA director at the National Cancer Institute, NIH and Sunil Badve, Vice Chair, Pathology Cancer Programs, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta said in a joint statement.