Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian envoy discusses bilateral ties with Sri Lanka’s ruling JVP official

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya’s scheduled visit to India in October, it said.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 10:16 IST
India NewsSri Lankabilateral agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us