Indian-made undersea chariots for special ops to be acquired by Navy: Report

As part of its efforts to modernise and strengthen the capabilities of its Marine Commandos (MARCOS) for special undersea operations, the Indian Navy plans to acquire swimmer delivery vehicles, also known as underwater chariots and midget submarines, built in the country.

As per a report by The Indian Express, these chariots, which can accommodate a crew of at least six, will be powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Once the first prototype is approved, the Navy intends to purchase a few dozen chariots, the publication said quoting sources.

Because of the size of these delivery vehicles, divers will be able to carry larger cylinders in their chariots, extending their time underwater and increasing their overall operational range in shallow waters.

The chariots' size will also allow for the carriage of extra weaponry for different operations.