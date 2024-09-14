Indian men, 3 from Karnataka, tricked into fighting in Russia-Ukraine war reveal horrors they faced

The men were forced to dig trenches and fire assault rifles. They were also trained to fire Kalashnikovs such as the AK-12 and AK-74, along with hand grenades and other explosives. Moreover, they hardly knew their exact location and were not allowed to keep in touch with their families back home.

"Our mobile phones were seized. For months during the training, I could not talk to my family," TOI quoted Abdul Nayeem from Karnataka.

Another resident of Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Syed Ilias Hussaini, said that they lived in the constant fear of being caught in the crossfire, "Every day we woke up not knowing if it would be our last. The sound of gunfire and explosions became a constant backdrop to our lives, and we lived in perpetual fear," Ilias told TOI.

Sufiyan also recalled the death of a fellow Indian. "Hamil, a very good friend of mine from Gujarat, was blown to death in a drone attack. He was part of a team of 24 soldiers, including one Indian and one Nepali. It shook me up," he said.

"It was only after Hamil's death that we told our families about our situation, who then requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue us from the warzone. I am glad to be able to see this day," he added.