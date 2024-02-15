Indian Navy allowed to wear kurta pyjama as part of Indianising military customs

In a significant move, the Indian Navy has officially allowed its officers and sailors to wear kurta-pyjamas in the officer's messes and sailors' institutes, according to a report by the Times of India.
The decision came as a part of the government's directive to 'Indianise' military customs and shed vestiges of the colonial era.
According to the publication, the Navy has specified guidelines for the attire. The kurta must be of a solid tone, with its length up to the knee and the cuffs at the sleeves should be with buttons or cufflinks. The narrow pyjama should be of a matching or contrast tone, in line with trousers, featuring an elastic waistband and side pockets.
A matching pocket square can be used with a sleeveless, straight-cut jacket and the footwear is supposed to be closed formal shoes or sandals.
Similar guidelines have been issued for female officers who want to wear kurta-churidar or kurta palazzo.
An officer said, "This new dress code is not applicable for warships or submarines."
According to the publication, a naval commanders' conference which was chaired by Admiral R Hari Kumar, had discussed the option of allowing kurta-pyjamas as the national civil dress for officers and sailors.
For males as well as guests, kurta-pyjamas had been strictly banned until now in the messes of Army, Navy and Air Force.
Since 2022, the Navy has been in the frontline out of the three Indian Armed Forces to proactively abolish colonial era practices and symbols in line with the PM Narendra Modi's directive for 'Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti' (Freedom from slavery mentality).
The Navy is also in the process of 'Indianising' the names of the ranks of the sailors.
The practice of officers carrying batons has also been put to an end which was considered a symbol of authority in the colonial era.
President Droupadi Murmu had also approved the introduction of a new design for the President's Standard and Colour and Crest for the Navy, which was unveiled by PM Modi during the Navy Day celebrations and commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in September 2022.