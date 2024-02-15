Indian Navy allowed to wear kurta pyjama as part of Indianising military customs

In a significant move, the Indian Navy has officially allowed its officers and sailors to wear kurta-pyjamas in the officer's messes and sailors' institutes, according to a report by the Times of India.

The decision came as a part of the government's directive to 'Indianise' military customs and shed vestiges of the colonial era.

According to the publication, the Navy has specified guidelines for the attire. The kurta must be of a solid tone, with its length up to the knee and the cuffs at the sleeves should be with buttons or cufflinks. The narrow pyjama should be of a matching or contrast tone, in line with trousers, featuring an elastic waistband and side pockets.

A matching pocket square can be used with a sleeveless, straight-cut jacket and the footwear is supposed to be closed formal shoes or sandals.

Similar guidelines have been issued for female officers who want to wear kurta-churidar or kurta palazzo.

An officer said, "This new dress code is not applicable for warships or submarines."