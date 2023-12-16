Indian Navy deploys patrol warship amid hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

Amid a hijacking crisis in the Arabian sea wherein pirates targeted a Malta-flagged vessel, the Indian Navy has responded swiftly.
The Malta-flagged cargo vessel, MV Ruen, is moving towards the coast of Somalia and has 18 crew members on-board.
The ship had sent out a Mayday message via UKMTO portal on 14 December, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel.
“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen,” the Indian Navy said.
The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 December and the Indian Navy aircraft has been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia.
Latest reports suggest that the India Navy has intercepted MV Ruen in early hours of 16 December.
“The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area.The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.