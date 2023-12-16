Indian Navy deploys patrol warship amid hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

Amid a hijacking crisis in the Arabian sea wherein pirates targeted a Malta-flagged vessel, the Indian Navy has responded swiftly.

The Malta-flagged cargo vessel, MV Ruen, is moving towards the coast of Somalia and has 18 crew members on-board.

The ship had sent out a Mayday message via UKMTO portal on 14 December, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel.

“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen,” the Indian Navy said.