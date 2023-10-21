Indian-origin doctor fired from Bahrain hospital over anti-Palestine posts

Mangaluru: Royal Bahrain Hospital (RBH) in Bahrain through a post on its official platform X, formerly known as Twitter, declared that it was 'terminating the services' of Indian-born Dr Sunil J Rao, a specialist in Internal Medicine, for posting anti-Palestine messages on social media.

RBH in the same post also distanced itself from the comments by Dr Sunil Rao. "We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinions and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his services had been terminated with immediate effect," the post declared.