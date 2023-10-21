JOIN US
Homeindia

Indian-origin doctor fired from Bahrain hospital over anti-Palestine posts

The statement by Dr Sunil had triggered an outrage prompting many netizens to tag Royal Bahrain Hospital in their replies to the post.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 01:18 IST

Mangaluru: Royal Bahrain Hospital (RBH) in Bahrain through a post on its official platform X, formerly known as Twitter, declared that it was 'terminating the services' of Indian-born Dr Sunil J Rao, a specialist in Internal Medicine, for posting anti-Palestine messages on social media.

RBH in the same post also distanced itself from the comments by Dr Sunil Rao. "We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinions and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his services had been terminated with immediate effect," the post declared.

Following the action against him, Dr Sunil Rao apologised for posting the messages in support of Israel. "I respect this country, its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years," his post on X read.

(Published 21 October 2023, 01:18 IST)
