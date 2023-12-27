JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Working to eliminate the ‘Frankenstein’ TMC govt, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Track all the latest political updates only with DH.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 02:25 IST

Highlights
02:2527 Dec 2023

(Published 27 December 2023, 02:25 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

