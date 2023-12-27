India Political Updates: Working to eliminate the ‘Frankenstein’ TMC govt, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 02:25 IST
02:2527 Dec 2023
02:1727 Dec 2023
02:1727 Dec 2023
Working to eliminate the ‘Frankenstein’ TMC govt: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
“BJP is committed and fighting to establish the ‘Double Engine’ government in Bengal. We are sincerely working against the family politics, appeasement and corruption and fighting to eliminate the ‘Frankenstein’ TMC government being run under the leadership of ‘aunty’ and her ‘great nephew’,” says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after BJP senior leadership meeting in Kolkata.
Ghulam Ahmad Mir, General Secretary AICC says, "Today the senior Congress leaders of J&K had a meeting with the central leadership. Talks were held regarding the preparations for the upcoming J&K elections, and about issues we have, regarding the I.N.D.I.A block...all the leaders put forward their opinions and issues in front of the leadership..."
(Published 27 December 2023, 02:25 IST)