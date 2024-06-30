Indian student fakes father's death, documents to score US varsity scholarship; to be deported

A 19-year-old Indian student was expelled from a US university and was asked to leave the country after it was discovered that his application including a scholarship, which he had 'won' was entirely fraudulent.

The incident came to light when he shared on Reddit that he had 'built my life and career on lies'. The post had the student accepting that the documents he submitted to enter the university were fabricated.

The student, as per a report by India Today, faked his father's death to get a full scholarship.

Enrolled at the Lehigh University in Bethlehem in Pennyslvania since last year, the student had completed his first year but after the fraud came to light, his admission was revoked, the report said.