<p>Mumbai: Marking the beginning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-years">New Year</a> with an extraordinary achievement, eight mountaineers from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>-based Giripremi Adventure Foundation (GAF) successfully hoisted the Indian national flag atop Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest peak of the African continent.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mount-kilimanjaro">Mount Kilimanjaro</a> is one of the world-famous Seven Summits - the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. </p><p>Located in the northeastern region of Tanzania near the Kenyan border, Kilimanjaro rises to 19,341 feet (5,895 metres). Formed by volcanic activity, it is the world's highest free-standing mountain, not belonging to any mountain range.</p><p>This international expedition organized by Giripremi Adventure Foundation witnessed participation from mountaineers representing India, the USA, and the Netherlands. </p><p>Led by GAF mountaineer Ashish Sanjay Nawandhar, the team comprising Charulata Pandit, Sanjeev Pandit, Shweta Kurade, Vilas Tarwadi, Nivedita Sharma, Neha Sikchi, and Nidhi Gautam undertook a grueling nine-hour summit push on January 1, 2026, finally reaching the summit at 8:45 am and proudly unfurling the Indian Tricolour.</p><p>Except for the final summit day, the team faced continuous rainfall and heavy snowfall throughout the expedition. </p><p>The group included climbers aged between 25 and 63 years — ranging from first-time mountaineers to experienced climbers who had completed High Altitude Mountaineering Courses. </p><p>Though most of the members were previously unfamiliar with each other, they demonstrated remarkable unity and teamwork to achieve this feat.</p><p>The team was guided locally by Joseph Majuta of Tanzania, whose expertise played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and success of the expedition.</p><p>Expedition leader Ashish Nawandhar has earlier successfully summited peaks such as Dzo Zongo, Reo Purgyil, Deo Tibba, and Friendship Peak. The team had undergone months of intensive preparation. </p><p>They received valuable guidance from senior mountaineer and recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, Umesh Zirpe, and Sameer Divekar, Head of Giripremi Adventure Foundation.</p>