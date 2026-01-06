Menu
Karur stampede case: CBI notice to TVK leader Vijay to appear for questioning

On October 13, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which occurred during a rally of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 08:56 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 08:56 IST
