<p>CBI issued notice to TVK leader Vijay to appear for questioning in Karur stampede case, PTI reported on Tuesday.</p><p>On October 13, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which occurred during a rally of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27, saying that the incident has shaken the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.</p>.<p>In its order on a plea by TVK for an independent probe, the top court had set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation and suspended the directions for the appointment of SIT and a one-man enquiry commission.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>