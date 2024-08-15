Indians abroad celebrate India's 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

"As part of the #EkPedMaakeNaam (plant4mother) campaign, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay planted a tree at the High Commission following the Independence Day celebrations. He encouraged the Indian diaspora representatives present at the event to nurture the environment for a better tomorrow!" the India High Commission in Canberra said in a post on X,' Special performances of patriotic songs in Tamil by students from ATCS Tamil school and a violin and keyboard Carnatic music performance by teenagers Aishwarya and Ananth echoed the joyous and patriotic notes.