Parliament Live: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today
In his fiery speech in Lok Sabha, Congress's Rahul Gandhi tore into the Narendra Modi-led Central government over Manipur, saying the politics of the BJP has "harmed Bharat Mata". This drew sharp reactions from BJP's Amit Shah and Smriti Irani. While Shah urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue, Irani slammed Rahul over his comments on "Bharat Mata". Meanwhile, PM Modi will today reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. As we brace for yet another day of proceedings, track all the latest updates from Parliament only with DH.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 03:34 IST
PM Modi will today reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha. The floor will also see the voting on the no-confidence motion.
TMC terms Rahul's LS speech as 'straight from heart', slams Shah over Manipur
The TMC on Wednesday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising the Manipur issue in Parliament by "speaking from the heart", and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attempting to "mask the Centre's failure" in the northeastern state with "feeble excuses".
"Rahul Gandhi addressed the core issues of the country. He spoke from his heart on the Manipur situation. It was straight from the heart. The entire country also feels the same. The central government has completely failed to control the situation, which he has pointed out in his speech," Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy told PTI.
Commenting on Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, Roy said the union minister made a "political speech to defend the indefensible".
"Flying Kiss': BJP's women MPs lodge complaint against Rahul Gandhi with Lok Sabha Speaker
Women MPs from the ruling BJP lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi with the Lok Sabha speaker’s office on Wednesday, alleging that the Wayanad MP blew a kiss at the treasury benches after his speech in the no-trust vote against the Modi government...
Read more
"There was nothing in Amit Shah's speech, it was an attempt to confuse people...PM did not speak a word on Manipur till that video went viral...seems like Amit Shah and BJP have no relation with Manipur...", says Congress leader Udit Raj.
(Published 10 August 2023, 02:33 IST)