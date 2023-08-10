Parliament Live: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

The TMC on Wednesday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising the Manipur issue in Parliament by "speaking from the heart", and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attempting to "mask the Centre's failure" in the northeastern state with "feeble excuses".

"Rahul Gandhi addressed the core issues of the country. He spoke from his heart on the Manipur situation. It was straight from the heart. The entire country also feels the same. The central government has completely failed to control the situation, which he has pointed out in his speech," Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy told PTI.

Commenting on Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, Roy said the union minister made a "political speech to defend the indefensible".