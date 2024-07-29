India's average data breach cost topped $2 million in 2023: RBI Report

Mumbai: The average cost of a data breach in India jumped 28 per cent between 2020 and 2023 to little more than $2 million, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) report on currency and finance released on Monday.

The report did not specify what the cost comprises of or who it is borne by.

The industry-wise distribution of cyber attacks shows that the automotive industry is the most vulnerable to such incidents, the report said.

The banking and financial services sector, governed by well-defined regulations, is relatively protected from such attacks, the report said.

Phishing attacks are the most common, with a 22 per cent share, followed by 16 per cent for stolen or compromised credentials, the central bank's report noted.