India's average data breach cost topped $2 million in 2023: RBI Report

Mumbai: The average cost of a data breach in India jumped 28 per cent between 2020 and 2023 to little more than $2 million, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) report on currency and finance released on Monday.
The report did not specify what the cost comprises of or who it is borne by.
The industry-wise distribution of cyber attacks shows that the automotive industry is the most vulnerable to such incidents, the report said.
The banking and financial services sector, governed by well-defined regulations, is relatively protected from such attacks, the report said.
Phishing attacks are the most common, with a 22 per cent share, followed by 16 per cent for stolen or compromised credentials, the central bank's report noted.
The rise in attacks comes as India has seen significant growth in the digital economy, which currently accounts for about 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and is expected to double to 20 per cent by 2026, the report said.
India leads the world in real-time payments, accounting for 48.5 per cent of the global market, according to the report.
Domestic digital payments have recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50 per cent and 10 per cent in volume and value terms, respectively, since financial year 2017-2018.
