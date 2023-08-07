India’s first humanoid hybrid robotic for joint replacement surgery

In a ground-breaking development that is set to transform the field of joint replacement surgery, renowned surgeon Dr. Aashish Arbat from Pune has launched a first-of-its-kind AI-powered innovation in robotic joint replacement surgery.

The cutting-edge technology, known as Robo3wiz Roboalign Hololens 2, uses Smart Glasses combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to enhance surgical precision, improve patient outcomes, and revolutionize the way joint replacements are performed.

It has been manufactured by Kne3wiz.

Traditionally, joint replacement surgeries have relied on preoperative planning and imaging techniques to guide surgeons during the operation. However, with the integration of smart glasses and AR, surgeons can now overlay vital information directly onto their field of vision in real-time.