India’s first humanoid hybrid robotic for joint replacement surgery

In a ground-breaking development that is set to transform the field of joint replacement surgery, renowned surgeon Dr. Aashish Arbat from Pune has launched a first-of-its-kind AI-powered innovation in robotic joint replacement surgery.
The cutting-edge technology, known as Robo3wiz Roboalign Hololens 2, uses Smart Glasses combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to enhance surgical precision, improve patient outcomes, and revolutionize the way joint replacements are performed.
It has been manufactured by Kne3wiz.
Traditionally, joint replacement surgeries have relied on preoperative planning and imaging techniques to guide surgeons during the operation. However, with the integration of smart glasses and AR, surgeons can now overlay vital information directly onto their field of vision in real-time.
This includes 3D models of the patient's knee or hip anatomy, virtual incision guides, and live data about implant positioning.
Dr Arbat said that the use of advanced technology allows for unparalleled accuracy in complex knee, hip, and shoulder replacement surgeries.
“By providing real-time visualization of critical anatomical structures, this technology enables precise bone cuts, perfect alignment of implants, and improved soft tissue balance. These advancements not only reduce complications but also expedite recovery and enhance long-term functionality for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery. The incorporation of this revolutionary technology is transforming the field, resulting in more precise and successful joint replacements that ultimately benefit patients in profound ways,” he said in a statement on Monday.
The introduction of smart glasses and augmented reality in joint replacement surgery marks a significant milestone in the field. Surgeons can now rely on real-time visual information to guide their every move, ensuring the utmost precision during the procedure. This breakthrough technology is set to transform the way knee replacements are performed, offering improved outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.