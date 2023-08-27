'India's G20 presidency made it more inclusive forum,' says PM Modi

Referring to the people of the country as his family members, Modi said the month of September is going to be witness to the potential of India. "During her presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 on India's invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world," the prime minister said.

Since India took over the presidency of the G20 in Bali last year, "so much has happened that it fills us with pride", he said.

"Moving away from the tradition of holding big events in Delhi, we took them to different cities of the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organised in 60 cities across the country. Wherever G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy," Modi said.