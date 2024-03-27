India's 'most corrupt politicians' accommodated in BJP: Congress's dig after Janardhana Reddy's re-joining

The corporate donations the BJP gets, the state governments they attempt to topple, the mergers and acquisitions they are conducting -- they are all evidence of this naked use of money power, Ramesh said.

"The Prime Minister's slogan is and has always been -- 'Chanda Jamaunga, Dhanda Karaunga, Sabko Khilaunga'," the Congress leader said.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said India's "biggest Iron-ore mining scam" was unearthed by a report dated 27th July 2011, of the then Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hegde, which led to exposing of the unholy nexus of the "Yeddy-Reddy Gang" and finally the removal of then BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa in August 2011.

Reddy has been arrested four times in seven years for iron-ore mining scam of Rs 35,000 crore, Khera said.

He entered politics with the BJP in 1998, managing the Lok Sabha campaign of late Sushma Swaraj in Bellary against Sonia Gandhi, and has now once again "returned to his roots", the BJP, the Congress leader said.

"Shockingly, Modi government has now become the 'benefactor, protector, defender' of the 'Bellary Gang' responsible for denuding Bellary of its rich natural resources through a 'puppet CBI'," he said.

"Undeterred by the apparent conspiracy of Modi Govt to protect the 'Bellary Gang' and put a lid on the Rs 35,000 Crore 'illegal iron-ore mining scam', then Congress government had shown the courage of conviction to prosecute and punish the looters of precious natural resources of Karnataka," Khera said.

The government withdrew the six CBI cases of Goa-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu vide order dated March 19, 2018, he said.