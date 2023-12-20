India's road infra to match US in next 5 years: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Thiruvananthapuram: India aims to elevate its road infrastructure to match that of the US within the next five years, said Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. As part of a comprehensive strategy, the government seeks to alleviate metro congestion, significantly reduce travel time, and minimise road accidents, he said.

In the preceding nine years, his ministry has allocated projects exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore and has streamlined the contract approval process by refining existing policies. "No contractor needs to come to me for sanctioning the contract. We are transparent, time- bound, result-oriented and quality conscious and fast in decision-making. We consider the ministry, contractors and bankers as one family," Gadkari said.

He asserted, "We encourage good work, and that is why we have seven world records. This is the great achievement of the ministry," he said in an interview published in the Manorama Yearbook 2024.

"I am confident that after five years, our road infrastructure will be equal to the US," he opined. The minister stressed that futuristic development of infrastructure is the need of the country. India needs robust infrastructure for attracting capital investment from both domestic and foreign sources, which would remove poverty and generate employment.