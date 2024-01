IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather.

An alternative crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati due to operational reasons. Updates were given to the passengers onboard and they were served refreshments.

Suraj Thakur, the leader of the Congress, was also on the same flight and had posted about the same on X.