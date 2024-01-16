IndiGo gets show cause notice after clip of fliers eating on tarmac goes viral

IndiGo, along with the Mumbai airport, received a show cause notice from the Civil Aviation ministry on Tuesday, after a clip showing fliers eating on the tarmac went viral.

The incident occurred when a Delhi-Goa flight was diverted to Mumbai due to poor weather conditions and there was a delay of around 12 hours, causing unrest among the passengers who made it a point to sit and eat on the airport tarmac as a form of protest.

Following the clip circulating on social media, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials at midnight yesterday.

Then, in the early hours of January 16, MoCA's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued the notices, ANI reported. In case of both notices, the reply must come within the day. If there are no replies, then enforcement action, which includes financial penalties, will be initiated.