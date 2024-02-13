IndiGo passenger claims screw found in sandwich; airline says incident not reported during journey

New Delhi: An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he found a screw in a sandwich served by the airline, which on Tuesday said the issue was not reported to it during the journey.

The passenger shared his experience on social media along with a picture of the sandwich that he had after deboarding the aircraft.

"We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru- Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.