Infographic | Electoral bonds in numbers

New Delhi: Close to 30 per cent of bond sale so far took place just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Supreme Court’s verdict scrapping the controversial financial instrument has come just ahead of the next round of general elections that may impact funding modes for parties.

An analysis of sale since February 2018 has shown that the ruling BJP is the major beneficiary of electoral bonds as audit reports showed that it got Rs 6,566.11 crore till March 2023 – 54.68 per cent of bonds worth Rs 12,007.72 crore sold till then – while Congress was a distant second with Rs 1,123.29 crore or 9.35 per cent.