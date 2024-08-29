INS Arighat to be commissioned today: 10 things to know about India's second nuclear submarine

After INS Arihant, Arighat will be commissioned and will operate under India's strategic command.

Ten things to know about INS Arighat

- the submarine can reportedly reach a maximum speed of 12-15 knots, or 22-28 km/h on the surface and up to 24 knots or 44 km/h submerged

- it comes with four launch tubes which can carry nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) with a range over 3,500 km

- alternately, it can carry 12 K-15 SLBMs with a range of about 750 km

- the submarine will also have torpedoes

- the submarine is powered by 83 MW pressurised water reactors allowing it to remain submerged for months

- it is 112 metres long

- it weighs around 6,000 tonnes

- this submarine is named the Arihant class, a Sanskrit word for 'Destroyer of the Enemy'

- the submarine has been under construction since 2017

- the sumarine was built in Visakhapatnam at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) there