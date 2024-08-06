Inspired by daughter, CJI D Y Chandrachud becomes vegan

A doting father to his specially-abled girls, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said that he has turned into a vegan.

According to a report by India Today, Chandrachud attributed the reason of switching to veganism to his daughter saying that he has been inspired by her.

He said that his daughter had urged him to live a 'cruelty-free life'.

According to India Today, the CJI said, "I have two daughters who are specially-abled, and they continue to inspire me in whatever I do. I have gone vegan recently because my daughter said we should lead a cruelty-free life."

He said that neither he nor his wife purchase any products made of silk or leather.

The CJI said that he decided to take up vegan diet by quitting dairy and honey, but this wasn't enough for his daughter who asked him to make sure that he does not wear anything or use any product of cruelty.