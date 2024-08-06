Inspired by daughter, CJI D Y Chandrachud becomes vegan

A doting father to his specially-abled girls, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said that he has turned into a vegan.
According to a report by India Today, Chandrachud attributed the reason of switching to veganism to his daughter saying that he has been inspired by her.
He said that his daughter had urged him to live a 'cruelty-free life'.
According to India Today, the CJI said, "I have two daughters who are specially-abled, and they continue to inspire me in whatever I do. I have gone vegan recently because my daughter said we should lead a cruelty-free life."
He said that neither he nor his wife purchase any products made of silk or leather.
The CJI said that he decided to take up vegan diet by quitting dairy and honey, but this wasn't enough for his daughter who asked him to make sure that he does not wear anything or use any product of cruelty.
According to the publication's report, Chandrachud said, "I don't buy any silk products or any new leather products. My wife doesn't buy any silk or leather products either. Whatever we have we cannot throw away, but at least it's the first step towards a more vegan lifestyle."
The CJI spoke about his vegan lifestyle during the inauguration of a Sagar Ratna restaurant outlet in the Delhi High Court premises.
According to India Today, Chandrachud said, "This venture is set up in collaboration with the Sagar and Shaurya foundation, and it constitutes an important step towards empowerment and independent living. When my parents were growing older, they wanted to do everything on their own. It is the urge to live your life on your own terms, and that is the essence of living, and the aspirations of the differently-abled."
"There are different solutions for different people and neurodiversity must be embraced, as each of them has a distinct personality, and faces different challenges. Every time I come in contact with the differently-abled, I realise the tremendous potential they have."
The Sagar Ratna outlet in the HC campus will be run by neurodiverse people.
According to the publication's report, Chandrachud said, "Why shouldn’t every High Court open up one cafeteria to be run by the differently-abled? This could then be spread to district courts as well. Imagine the opportunities we will create for dignified living and a dignified livelihood."
