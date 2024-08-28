Install CCTV cameras in blind spots, control people’s access: Centre's advisory to states on doctors’ safety

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday asked the states to install CCTV in blind spots and undertake access control exercises in large hospitals as some of the immediate measures to improve the security of doctors even as the National Task Force on doctor’s safety took stock of how the hospitals are guarded across the country.

Other advises from the Centre include security audit of the hospitals along with the district administration, training of the hired security personnel and having adequate number of hospital staff to ferry patients on wheelchairs and stretchers in order to reduce the number of patient attendants and lessen the load on the guards.

The task force meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary Govid Mohan and Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra interacted with the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police in accordance with a Supreme Court order to come out with an interim report on the safety of the medicos within three weeks and the final report by Oct 20.